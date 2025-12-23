David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 17 (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET), RB David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league (127.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Montgomery, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Montgomery this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

David Montgomery Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.31

46.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.80

12.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 133.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.9 per game), Montgomery is the 24th-ranked player at the RB position and 70th among all players.

During his last three games, Montgomery has 23.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game), carrying the ball 17 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Montgomery has 38.4 total fantasy points (7.7 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 30 times for 156 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 48 yards on six catches (seven targets).

The high point of Montgomery's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up 28.4 fantasy points (12 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.