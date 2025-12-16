David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the league (120.9 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Montgomery worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Steelers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Montgomery this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

David Montgomery Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.29

49.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.70

17.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (60th overall), posting 132.0 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Montgomery has posted 33.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game), rushing for 124 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 21 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 29 yards on three grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Montgomery has totaled 40.7 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 169 yards with three touchdowns on 32 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 58 yards on seven receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 151 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries (for 28.4 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of nine players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.