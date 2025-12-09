David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL (103.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

David Montgomery Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.56

38.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.53

21.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 122.8 fantasy points this season (9.4 per game), Montgomery is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 58th among all players.

During his last three games, Montgomery has 27.8 total fantasy points (9.3 per game), toting the ball 19 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 48 yards on six catches (six targets).

Montgomery has amassed 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 208 yards with two touchdowns on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 58 yards on eight receptions (eight targets).

The highlight of Montgomery's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, when he piled up 28.4 fantasy points with 151 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in one ball (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

