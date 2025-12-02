David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (124.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

David Montgomery Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.10

51.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.77

19.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 109.5 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), Montgomery is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 66th overall.

In his last three games, Montgomery has put up 18.2 fantasy points (6.1 per game), running for 77 yards and scoring one touchdown on 19 carries. He has also contributed 45 yards on six catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Montgomery has 36.3 total fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 45 times for 188 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 55 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

The highlight of Montgomery's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, when he racked up 28.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 151 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.6 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (1.2 points) in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, running for 12 yards on nine carries.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed five players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

