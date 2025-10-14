Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 30th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth considering for his next matchup versus the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Davante Adams Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.50

86.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 57.6 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Adams is the 13th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 65th among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has amassed 183 yards and one score on 13 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period.

Adams has put up 52.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 22 passes on 47 targets for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Adams' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams had his worst performance of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted just 3.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

