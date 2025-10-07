Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Wide receiver Davante Adams faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league (262.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Adams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

Davante Adams Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.54

60.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams has put up 53.7 fantasy points in 2025 (10.7 per game), which ranks him 13th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 59 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Adams has racked up 32.0 total fantasy points (10.7 per game), catching 12 balls (on 25 targets) for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Adams' fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, when he tallied 16.6 fantasy points with six receptions (on 13 targets) for 106 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (5.1 points) in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, catching four balls for 51 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.