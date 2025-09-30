Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), WR Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (165.0 yards allowed per game).

Is Adams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Davante Adams Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.85

63.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.63

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 44.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.2 per game), Adams is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 57th overall.

In his last three games, Adams has accumulated 39.8 total fantasy points (13.3 per game), grabbing 13 balls (on 27 targets) for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Adams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, as he posted 16.6 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught six passes on 13 targets for 106 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams' game against the Houston Texans in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 5.1 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 51 yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

San Francisco has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

