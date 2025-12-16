Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams will be up against the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (191.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For more details on Adams, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Seahawks.

Davante Adams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.34

58.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 162.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 41st overall.

In his last three games, Adams has posted 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams has been targeted 36 times, with 18 receptions for 221 yards and five TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 52.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 21.5 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on eight targets) for 35 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams had his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up just 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Seattle this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD reception by 17 players this season.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

