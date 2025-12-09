Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Wideout Davante Adams is looking at a matchup against the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (221.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Adams' next game versus the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Davante Adams Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.87

65.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.74

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams has been one of the best players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 12.0 fantasy points per game (155.8 total points). He is 35th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has put up 38.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game), as he's caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 149 yards and four touchdowns.

Adams has grabbed 20 balls (on 35 targets) for 227 yards and six touchdowns in his last five games, good for 58.7 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Adams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, as he put up 21.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (2.9 points) last week against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in four balls for 29 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Lions this year.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this year.

