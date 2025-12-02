Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wideout Davante Adams has a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (219.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Davante Adams Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.25

64.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Adams has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 12.7 fantasy points per game (152.9 total points). Overall, he is 32nd in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Adams has tallied 121 yards and five scores on 10 catches (21 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during that period.

Adams has been targeted 36 times, with 21 receptions for 258 yards and eight TDs, during his last five games, leading to 73.8 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Adams' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught five balls on eight targets for 35 yards with three touchdowns, good for 21.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, catching four passes on nine targets for 39 yards (3.9 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Arizona this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Arizona this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

