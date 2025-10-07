Darius Slayton Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Darius Slayton and the New York Giants will meet the Philadelphia Eagles and their 15th-ranked passing defense (211.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Darius Slayton Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.91

52.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Slayton Fantasy Performance

Slayton has piled up 14.6 fantasy points in 2025 (2.9 per game), which ranks him 86th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 244 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Slayton has been targeted 14 times, with 10 receptions for 105 yards and zero TDs, leading to 8.5 fantasy points (2.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Slayton's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 6.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 2 receptions, 61 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

