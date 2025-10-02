Darius Slayton Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton will take on the 15th-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (205.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Slayton's next game against the Saints, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Slayton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Darius Slayton Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.82

56.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Slayton Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Slayton is currently the 79th-ranked player in fantasy (226th overall), with 13.5 total fantasy points (3.4 per game).

In his last three games, Slayton has hauled in nine balls (on 11 targets) for 135 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 13.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game).

The peak of Slayton's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he tallied 6.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 2 receptions, 61 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Darius Slayton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.