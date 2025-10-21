Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Tennessee Titans and their 14th-ranked passing defense (210 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Titans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Daniel Jones Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 227.94

227.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.15

24.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 139.9 fantasy points (20.0 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and sixth overall.

In his last three games, Jones has amassed 61.4 fantasy points (20.5 per game), completing 65-of-93 throws for 712 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 29 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Jones has put up 87.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 107-of-151 throws for 1,202 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 55 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he came through with 272 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 29.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 26 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.7 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Daniel Jones let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he mustered only 10.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Titans Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Titans have given up a touchdown reception by nine players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Tennessee has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Titans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

