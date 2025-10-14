Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (177.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Jones for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Daniel Jones Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 214.49

214.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.11

1.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.94

22.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Jones is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (eighth overall), with 117.7 total fantasy points (19.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Jones has completed 66-of-92 passes for 686 yards, with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 49.6 total fantasy points (16.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 21 rushing yards on seven attempts with one TD.

Jones has amassed 88.2 fantasy points (17.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 107-of-151 throws for 1,230 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 50 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, when he posted 29.5 fantasy points (7 receptions, 26 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up 10.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

