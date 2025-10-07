Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones will match up with the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Arizona Cardinals (254.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Jones' next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Daniel Jones Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 209.88

209.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.32

24.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 95.2 fantasy points this season (19.0 per game), Jones is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks ninth among all players.

During his last three games, Jones has piled up 702 passing yards (62-of-87) for four passing TDs with two picks, leading to 42.9 fantasy points (14.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 28 yards rushing on six carries.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, when he carried seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 29.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (10.4 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed only one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Arizona this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

