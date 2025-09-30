Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (228.3 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Raiders.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniel Jones Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 203.56

203.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.87

24.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 78.5 fantasy points in 2025 (19.6 per game), Jones is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position and ninth among all players.

Through his last three games, Jones has connected on 65-of-92 throws for 806 yards, with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 49.0 total fantasy points (16.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (29.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Daniel Jones delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (10.4 points) last week against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Las Vegas this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.