Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Daniel Jones faces a matchup versus the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (197.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more information on Jones, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniel Jones Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 240.58

240.58 Projected Passing TDs: 0.90

0.90 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.32

15.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (14th overall), posting 226.4 total fantasy points (17.4 per game).

During his last three games, Jones has piled up 442 passing yards (38-of-65) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 33.7 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 21 yards rushing on five carries.

Jones has piled up 1,039 passing yards (88-of-141) with six TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 63.3 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 78 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied 29.5 fantasy points (7 receptions, 26 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 60 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception (0.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.