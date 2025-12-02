Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (230.1 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Daniel Jones Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 256.94

256.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.80

16.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 225.6 fantasy points this season (18.8 per game), Jones is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks ninth among all players.

Through his last three games, Jones has connected on 52-of-84 throws for 637 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 48.4 total fantasy points (16.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 70 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Jones has compiled 85.7 fantasy points (17.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 104-of-163 throws for 1,251 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 77 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he went off for 26 rushing yards and two TDs on seven carries (for 29.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (10.4 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed just two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.