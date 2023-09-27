Damian Lillard Traded to the Bucks: How the Betting Odds Shifted

In a pretty shocking twist, superstar guard Damian Lillard has been traded not to the Miami Heat but to the Milwaukee Bucks.

🚨 DAMIAN LILLARD TO THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS 🚨



The deal has finally happened, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4lFUUjQXtA — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 27, 2023

Three teams were involved in the deal: the Bucks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Full trade, per sources:



- Bucks: Damian Lillard

- Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

- Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

The Bucks have become the favorites in terms of the NBA Finals betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +360.

Here is how each of the three teams involved in the deal have had their odds shift after the deal.

Team Pre-Trade Odds Post-Trade Odds Milwaukee Bucks +600 +360 Phoenix Suns +650 +600 Portland Trail Blazers +25000 +25000

And here is how every team's odds look after the deal.

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Milwaukee Bucks +360 Denver Nuggets +480 Boston Celtics +480 Phoenix Suns +600 Los Angeles Lakers +1400 Golden State Warriors +1600 Los Angeles Clippers +2000 View Full Table

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.