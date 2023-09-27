FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NBA

Damian Lillard Traded to the Bucks: How the Betting Odds Shifted

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13
Damian Lillard Traded to the Bucks: How the Betting Odds Shifted

In a pretty shocking twist, superstar guard Damian Lillard has been traded not to the Miami Heat but to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Three teams were involved in the deal: the Bucks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Bucks have become the favorites in terms of the NBA Finals betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +360.

Here is how each of the three teams involved in the deal have had their odds shift after the deal.

Team
Pre-Trade Odds
Post-Trade Odds
Milwaukee Bucks+600+360
Phoenix Suns+650+600
Portland Trail Blazers+25000+25000

And here is how every team's odds look after the deal.

NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Milwaukee Bucks+360
Denver Nuggets+480
Boston Celtics+480
Phoenix Suns+600
Los Angeles Lakers+1400
Golden State Warriors+1600
Los Angeles Clippers+2000
View Full Table

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.