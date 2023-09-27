Damian Lillard Traded to the Bucks: How the Betting Odds Shifted
In a pretty shocking twist, superstar guard Damian Lillard has been traded not to the Miami Heat but to the Milwaukee Bucks.
🚨 DAMIAN LILLARD TO THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS 🚨— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 27, 2023
The deal has finally happened, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4lFUUjQXtA
Three teams were involved in the deal: the Bucks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Full trade, per sources:— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023
- Bucks: Damian Lillard
- Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap
- Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs
The Bucks have become the favorites in terms of the NBA Finals betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +360.
Here is how each of the three teams involved in the deal have had their odds shift after the deal.
Team
Pre-Trade Odds
Post-Trade Odds
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+600
|+360
|Phoenix Suns
|+650
|+600
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+25000
|+25000
And here is how every team's odds look after the deal.
NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+360
|Denver Nuggets
|+480
|Boston Celtics
|+480
|Phoenix Suns
|+600
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+1400
|Golden State Warriors
|+1600
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+2000
