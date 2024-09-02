menu item
NFL

Dalton Kincaid 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Dalton Kincaid 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills posted 1.1 fantasy points last week, after being the fourth-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points77.318114
2024 Projected Fantasy Points135.01016

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Game-by-Game

Kincaid accumulated 12.5 fantasy points -- five catches, 65 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals1.121110

Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills threw the ball on 53.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dalton Kincaid917367329
Curtis Samuel9162613415
Khalil Shakir453961122
James Cook544444546

Want more data and analysis on Dalton Kincaid? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

