Dalton Kincaid 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills posted 1.1 fantasy points last week, after being the fourth-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 77.3 181 14 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 135.0 101 6

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Game-by-Game

Kincaid accumulated 12.5 fantasy points -- five catches, 65 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 1.1 2 1 11 0

Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills threw the ball on 53.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Kincaid 91 73 673 2 9 Curtis Samuel 91 62 613 4 15 Khalil Shakir 45 39 611 2 2 James Cook 54 44 445 4 6

