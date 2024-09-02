Dalton Kincaid 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills posted 1.1 fantasy points last week, after being the fourth-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|77.3
|181
|14
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|135.0
|101
|6
Dalton Kincaid 2023 Game-by-Game
Kincaid accumulated 12.5 fantasy points -- five catches, 65 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills threw the ball on 53.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dalton Kincaid
|91
|73
|673
|2
|9
|Curtis Samuel
|91
|62
|613
|4
|15
|Khalil Shakir
|45
|39
|611
|2
|2
|James Cook
|54
|44
|445
|4
|6
