Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 1/7/24 Dallas Cowboys 38 @ Washington Commanders 10 11/23/23 Washington Commanders 10 @ Dallas Cowboys 45 1/8/23 Dallas Cowboys 6 @ Washington Commanders 26 10/2/22 Washington Commanders 10 @ Dallas Cowboys 25 12/26/21 Washington Football Team 14 @ Dallas Cowboys 56 12/12/21 Dallas Cowboys 27 @ Washington Football Team 20 11/26/20 Washington Football Team 41 @ Dallas Cowboys 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cowboys vs. Commanders Rivalry

First meeting : The Cowboys and Commanders first faced off on October 9, 1960, with Washington winning 26-14, marking the beginning of one of the NFL's most historic rivalries.

: The Cowboys and Commanders first faced off on October 9, 1960, with Washington winning 26-14, marking the beginning of one of the NFL's most historic rivalries. NFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which fuels the competitiveness and intensity of their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which fuels the competitiveness and intensity of their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Cowboys and Commanders have played over 120 games against each other, with the Cowboys holding a significant lead in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Cowboys and Commanders have played over 120 games against each other, with the Cowboys holding a significant lead in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Roger Staubach and Emmitt Smith for the Cowboys, and Sammy Baugh and Art Monk for the Commanders.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Roger Staubach and Emmitt Smith for the Cowboys, and Sammy Baugh and Art Monk for the Commanders. Super Bowl implications : The rivalry has seen numerous significant games with playoff implications, particularly during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, when both teams were often competing for division titles.

: The rivalry has seen numerous significant games with playoff implications, particularly during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, when both teams were often competing for division titles. Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups.

: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups. Fan engagement : The rivalry has passionate fan bases, with Cowboys fans often touting their team as "America's Team," while Commanders fans take pride in their team's storied history.

: The rivalry has passionate fan bases, with Cowboys fans often touting their team as "America's Team," while Commanders fans take pride in their team's storied history. Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen fluctuations in competitiveness, with both teams experiencing ups and downs, but matchups remain highly anticipated as they vie for division supremacy.

The Cowboys-Commanders rivalry is characterized by its long history, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it one of the most significant rivalries in the NFL.

