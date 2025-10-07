Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson will be up against the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (211.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Robinson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Eagles? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.34

47.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has produced 32.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), which ranks him 31st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 135 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Robinson has been targeted 16 times, with nine receptions for 70 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 7.2 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, when he compiled 20.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 14 yards on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

