Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Wideout Wan'Dale Robinson has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (205.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Robinson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Saints.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.75

45.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Robinson is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (116th overall), tallying 29.7 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game), as he's turned 19 targets into 12 catches for 182 yards and one TD.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, when he piled up 20.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in eight balls (on 10 targets) for 142 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson?