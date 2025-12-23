Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will meet the Las Vegas Raiders and their 17th-ranked pass defense (209.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.04

47.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (100th overall), putting up 114.6 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game), as he's turned 24 targets into 15 catches for 107 yards and one TD.

Robinson has been targeted 47 times, with 28 receptions for 299 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 42.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the Detroit Lions, a matchup in which he posted 21.6 fantasy points (1 carry, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 156 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

