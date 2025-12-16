Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will play the Minnesota Vikings and their fifth-ranked passing defense (180.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.18

50.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 112.4 fantasy points this season (8.0 per game), Robinson is the 20th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 87th among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has totaled 244 yards and two scores on 21 catches (32 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 36.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that period.

Robinson has been targeted 52 times, with 31 receptions for 342 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 46.2 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on one carry (for 21.6 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught nine balls (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.4 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, hauling in three balls for 14 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Minnesota this year.

Four players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the Vikings this season.

