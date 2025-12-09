Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (246.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Commanders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.46

56.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Robinson is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (97th overall), posting 101.0 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has reeled in 20 balls (on 31 targets) for 226 yards and one touchdown, good for 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game).

Robinson has been targeted 53 times, with 35 receptions for 334 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 39.4 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on one carry (for 21.6 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught nine balls (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 14 yards on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed eight players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Washington has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson?