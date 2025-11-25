Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will play the New England Patriots and their 17th-ranked passing defense (213.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more details on Robinson, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Patriots.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at New England Patriots

New York Giants at New England Patriots Game Date: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.79

51.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 97.6 fantasy points this season (8.1 per game), Robinson is the 14th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 76th among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 31.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game), as he's turned 34 targets into 19 catches for 254 yards and one TD.

Robinson has accumulated 40.8 total fantasy points (8.2 per game) in his last five games, catching 31 balls (on 49 targets) for 348 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he put up 21.6 fantasy points by grabbing nine passes (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 14 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

New England has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass versus the Patriots this year.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New England this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against New England this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Patriots this season.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.