Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Arizona Cardinals and their 25th-ranked passing defense (234.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Prescott a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Dak Prescott Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Passing Yards: 256.55

256.55 Projected Passing TDs: 2.34

2.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.24

7.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

With 153.4 fantasy points in 2025 (19.2 per game), Prescott is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position and ninth among all players.

In his last three games, Prescott has put up 52.2 fantasy points (17.4 per game), completing 65-of-95 passes for 713 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 37 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Prescott has tallied 111.5 fantasy points (22.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,269 yards on 114-of-164 passing, with 13 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 67 rushing yards on 21 carries with one TD.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Green Bay Packers, a game where he came through with 319 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 31.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott had his worst game of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, when he put up 6.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-31 (61.3%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 31 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Arizona has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Cardinals this season.

