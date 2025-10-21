Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (179.9 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Prescott, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Broncos.

Dak Prescott Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 249.61

249.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.88

1.88 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.97

6.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.0 fantasy points per game (146.8 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Prescott has piled up 762 passing yards (64-of-93) for 10 passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 73.9 fantasy points (24.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 34 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Prescott has accumulated 1,332 passing yards (126-of-173) with 14 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 116.9 fantasy points (23.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 36 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up 31.0 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott's matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he put up 7.8 fantasy points. He threw for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

