Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (235.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Dak Prescott Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 251.54

251.54 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.15

7.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.6 fantasy points per game (123.5 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Prescott has amassed 81.6 fantasy points (27.2 per game), connecting on 74-of-103 passes for 817 yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 29 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Prescott has connected on 143-of-195 passes for 1,429 yards, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 115.7 total fantasy points (23.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 46 rushing yards on 13 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Prescott's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, as he posted 31.0 fantasy points by throwing for 319 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 7.8 fantasy points. He passed for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Commanders have allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott?