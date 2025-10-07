Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (204.4 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dak Prescott Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 243.57

243.57 Projected Passing TDs: 2.14

2.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.65

7.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.2 fantasy points per game (101.2 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Prescott has tallied 71.3 fantasy points (23.8 per game), as he's amassed 807 yards on 80-of-109 passing with eight touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 30 rushing yards on eight carries with one TD.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, when he completed 77.5% of his throws for 319 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 31.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (7.8 points) in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 188 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.