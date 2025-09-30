Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the New York Jets, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.8 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Prescott, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Jets.

Dak Prescott Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Passing Yards: 239.18

239.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.89

1.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.52

7.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

With 72.9 fantasy points in 2025 (18.2 per game), Prescott is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position and 13th among all players.

Through his last three games, Prescott has completed 100-of-132 passes for 931 yards, with six passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 65.1 total fantasy points (21.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 19 rushing yards on four attempts with one TD.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Green Bay Packers, a matchup in which he tallied 31.0 fantasy points -- 31-of-40 (77.5%), 319 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 2 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied 7.8 fantasy points -- 21-of-34 (61.8%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD reception by six players this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

