Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Washington Commanders and their 26th-ranked passing defense (241.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Prescott a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Dak Prescott Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.3

21.3 Projected Passing Yards: 267.07

267.07 Projected Passing TDs: 2.16

2.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.53

20.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 19.4 fantasy points per game (290.4 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Prescott has amassed 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game), completing 75-of-115 passes for 914 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 30 rushing yards on six carries.

Prescott has piled up 1,588 passing yards (125-of-190) with seven TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 97.3 fantasy points (19.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 37 yards rushing on 14 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he piled up 31.0 fantasy points with 319 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up 6.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-31 (61.3%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 31 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up a TD reception by 25 players this season.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.