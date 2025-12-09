Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (172.3 yards conceded per game).

With Prescott's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Dak Prescott Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Passing Yards: 247.48

247.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.97

1.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.29

23.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 19.9 fantasy points per game (259.2 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Prescott has connected on 81-of-122 throws for 1,050 yards, with five passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 66.1 total fantasy points (22.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 21 rushing yards on 11 attempts with one TD.

Prescott has generated 105.8 fantasy points (21.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,568 yards on 130-of-194 passing, with 10 touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 51 rushing yards on 19 carries with one TD.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he piled up 31.0 fantasy points with 319 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, when he managed only 6.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-31 (61.3%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 31 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

