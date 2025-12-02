Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (212.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Prescott for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you below.

Dak Prescott Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

20.1 Projected Passing Yards: 259.45

259.45 Projected Passing TDs: 2.02

2.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.56

19.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.1 fantasy points per game (240.8 total points). He is seventh in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 72.0 fantasy points (24.0 per game), as he's piled up 942 yards on 75-of-108 passing with eight touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on three rushing yards on 12 carries with one TD.

Prescott has generated 94.0 fantasy points (18.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,380 yards on 118-of-178 passing, with nine touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 68 rushing yards on 22 carries with one TD.

The peak of Prescott's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, as he posted 31.0 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott's matchup versus the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted 6.6 fantasy points. He threw for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Lions have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

