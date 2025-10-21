D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers and their 15th-ranked passing defense (212 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Metcalf for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

D.K. Metcalf Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.51

62.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 64.6 fantasy points in 2025 (10.8 per game), Metcalf is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 70th overall.

In his last three games, Metcalf has tallied 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 39.1 (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

Metcalf has been targeted 29 times, with 18 receptions for 323 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 56.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Metcalf's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he went off for five catches and 126 receiving yards with one touchdown (18.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 5.0 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 50 yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Packers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

