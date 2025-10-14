D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 31st-ranked passing defense (258.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Metcalf, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

D.K. Metcalf Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.95

57.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (63rd overall), tallying 59.6 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

In his last three games, Metcalf has racked up 43.3 total fantasy points (14.4 per game), catching 12 balls (on 18 targets) for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Metcalf's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.K. Metcalf stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in three passes on six targets for 20 yards and one touchdown (8.0 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Cincinnati this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

