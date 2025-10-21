D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (246.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Moore a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

D.J. Moore Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.41

40.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 178th overall, as he has posted 33.2 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 123 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 14.2 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

Moore has totaled 190 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.6 (5.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied 8.8 fantasy points (3 receptions, 7 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore's matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.8 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 38 yards on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

