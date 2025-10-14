D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore will take on the 16th-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (213.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Moore's next game versus the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

D.J. Moore Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.58

41.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 28.0 fantasy points in 2025 (5.6 per game), Moore is the 54th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 182nd overall.

In his last three games, Moore has posted 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 11 catches for 101 yards and one TD.

The peak of Moore's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, as he put up 8.8 fantasy points by catching four passes (on five targets) for 21 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted just 3.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass versus the Saints this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Saints this year.

