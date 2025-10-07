D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver D.J. Moore has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more details on Moore, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

D.J. Moore Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.50

40.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 22.8 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Moore is the 57th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 191st overall.

In his last three games, Moore has ammassed 105 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.2 (5.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Moore's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, as he tallied 8.8 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on five targets) for 21 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (3.8 points) in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in four balls for 38 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown reception by six players this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Washington this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

