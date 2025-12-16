D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will play the Green Bay Packers and their eighth-ranked passing defense (194.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

D.J. Moore Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.05

39.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Moore is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (113th overall), tallying 101.5 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has put up 21.2 fantasy points (7.1 per game), as he's converted 13 targets into seven catches for 82 yards and two TDs.

Moore has tallied 164 receiving yards and four scores on 13 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 41.7 points (8.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, when he collected 19.0 fantasy points with 17 rushing yards and one TD on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in four balls (on six targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers, grabbing one pass on three targets for -4 yards (-0.4 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this year.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Green Bay this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this year.

