D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wideout D.J. Moore is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (250.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

For more info on Moore, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Moore this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Moore vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.52

57.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position (92nd overall), tallying 106.8 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has produced 40.5 fantasy points (13.5 per game), as he's converted 31 targets into 21 catches for 252 yards and two TDs.

Moore has been targeted 44 times, with 31 receptions for 338 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 49.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he tallied 22.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.