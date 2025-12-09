D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Wideout D.J. Moore has a matchup against the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (165.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Moore worth a look for his upcoming game against the Browns? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

D.J. Moore Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.73

33.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has put up 82.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.4 per game), which ranks him 39th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 139 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 15 times, with eight receptions for 77 yards and two TDs, leading to 20.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that period.

Moore has been targeted 22 times, with nine receptions for 95 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 22.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, when he compiled 19.0 fantasy points with 17 rushing yards and one TD on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in four balls (on six targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers last week, when he mustered only -0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Browns have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

