D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (186.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Moore a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Moore this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D.J. Moore Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.85

40.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Moore is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (130th overall), with 83.0 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 15 times, with eight receptions for 99 yards and two TDs, leading to 23.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that period.

Moore has compiled 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 42.2 (8.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he caught four balls on six targets for 72 yards, good for 19.0 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Packers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Packers this year.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.