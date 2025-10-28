D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 32nd-ranked rushing defense (151.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Swift worth a look for his next matchup against the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

D'Andre Swift Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.77

73.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.36

19.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Swift is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (38th overall), with 93.6 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

In his last three games, Swift has put up 56.4 fantasy points (18.8 per game), rushing for 277 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also contributed 107 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Swift has put up 76.2 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during his last five games, running for 348 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 174 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Swift's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, as he put up 23.5 fantasy points by catching two passes (on three targets) for 67 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift's game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 6.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 53 yards on 17 carries on the day with three catches for 12 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

