D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 26th-ranked run defense (134.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Swift, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Ravens.

D'Andre Swift Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.35

67.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.10

20.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 80.5 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Swift is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 43rd among all players.

In his last three games, Swift has posted 55.3 fantasy points (18.4 per game), running for 270 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 103 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Swift has posted 74.0 fantasy points (14.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 366 yards with three touchdowns on 72 carries. He has also contributed 154 yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Swift's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Washington Commanders, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 23.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 108 rushing yards on 14 attempts (7.7 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing 17 times for 53 yards, with three receptions for 12 yards as a receiver (6.5 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

