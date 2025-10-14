D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift will match up with the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the New Orleans Saints (114 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Swift for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.92

69.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.66

16.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 60.7 fantasy points this season (12.1 per game), Swift is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 56th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Swift has amassed 43.3 fantasy points (14.4 per game) as he's run for 179 yards and scored one touchdown on 41 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 134 yards on nine grabs (13 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Swift's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders last week, when he collected 23.5 fantasy points with 108 rushing yards on 14 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in two balls (on three targets) for 67 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.5 points) in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 53 yards on 17 carries with three catches for 12 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

New Orleans has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.