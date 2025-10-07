D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (117 yards conceded per game).

Considering Swift for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

D'Andre Swift Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.90

64.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.78

16.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 113th overall, as he has tallied 37.2 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Swift has totaled 30.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) as he's rushed for 134 yards and scored two touchdowns on 39 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 73 yards on 10 catches (13 targets).

The high point of Swift's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he caught four balls on six targets for 22 yards, good for 12.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 6.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 53 yards on 17 carries on the day with three catches for 12 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Commanders this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

