D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back D'Andre Swift faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (100.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers, Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.84

58.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.18

12.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 41st overall, as he has tallied 162.9 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Swift has totaled 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game) as he's rushed for 286 yards and scored three touchdowns on 49 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 30 yards on five catches (seven targets).

Swift has posted 59.5 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 391 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 78 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 44 yards on six grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Swift's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, as he put up 23.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 108 rushing yards on 14 carries (7.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running eight times for 15 yards, with one reception for 14 yards as a receiver (0.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed just two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this year.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.