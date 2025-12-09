D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (107.7 yards allowed per game).

D'Andre Swift Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.74

63.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.65

13.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Swift is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (47th overall), putting up 141.3 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

During his last three games, Swift has 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), toting the ball 39 times for 203 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 46 yards on five catches (seven targets).

Swift has 47.7 total fantasy points (9.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 73 times for 373 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 64 yards on 10 catches (16 targets).

The highlight of Swift's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Washington Commanders, when he put up 23.5 fantasy points (14 receptions, 108 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, when he mustered only 0.9 fantasy points (8 carries, 15 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Cleveland this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Browns this season.

